Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates Beat Bengal Warriors to Set Up Summit Clash With Gujarat Fortunegiants

New Delhi: Riding on Pardeep Narwal’s tremendous performance, defending champions Patna Pirates beat Bengal Warriors 47-44 in the qualifier 2 of Pro Kabaddi League, Season 5 to cruise to their third consecutive final.

Skipper Narwal scored 23 raid points as Patna dominated Bengal for the most part of the game. Meanwhile, the Haryana born kabaddi athlete also achieved the 350 raid points of his PKL career.

On the other hand, Warriors bounced back in the game after trailing 26-40 as raider Maninder Singh scored 17 points but could not help his side cross the line.

Patna was dominant from the beginning of the match and in first three minutes they took a 9-1 lead, courtesy Pardeep’s 5-point raid which inflicted the first All-Out on Bengal Warriors in just the third minute.

Pirates defence also showed some serious intent and made sure that the team holds on to their lead as they were 21-12 up at the end of first half.

Warriors, who came out trailing in the second half, fought back in bits and pieces as Maninder Singh and Deepak Narwal were somehow grabbing crucial points for Bengal to stay in the contest. They also triggered things by making it 43-46 in the dying minutes.

However, it was too late for Bengal as Patna secured a berth in the final to set up a summit clash with Gujarat Fortunegiants.