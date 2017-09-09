Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates tie with Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha hold off Gujarat Fortunegiants

Haryana started strongly, inflicting an all out on Patna Pirates in the 11th minute to lead 15-7.

>Sonipat: Patna Pirates came back from the dead to tie their match at 41-41 with Haryana Steelers in an inter-zone clash in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Friday.

Pardeep Narwal, who had a disappointing first half, ended up scoring 13 points as Haryana blew their first half advantage. Wazir Singh scored 12 points for Haryana.

Patna are second in Zone B after 10 matches with 36 points whereas Haryana moved to second spot in Zone A with 41 points from 10 matches.

Haryana started strongly, inflicting an all out on the visitors in the 11th minute to lead 15-7. Surender Nada and Mohit Chhilar were rock solid at the back as they didn't let Patna score too many raid points.

Pardeep could muster just one bonus point in the entire half. Surjeet Singh and Wazir Singh combined to score 11 points in the first half as Haryana Steelers led 22-12 at the break. Monu Goyat had six points for Patna in the first half.

Haryana began the second half in style as they forced an all out in the 21st minute to lead 26-14. Pardeep finally made a successful raid in the 23rd minute as Patna trailed 15-28.

With his team looking down in the dumps, Pardeep came up with a super raid in the 29th minute as Patna trailed 21-32.

Pardeep scored another raid point as Patna inflicted an all out in the 30th minute to trail 26-32. Haryana were looking shaky as Patna Pirates mounted a comeback. With less than five minutes to go, Patna trailed by five points.

In the 36th minute, Patna cut the lead to just two points as they trailed 34-36 after Monu Goyat made a super raid.

Patna then inflicted an all out in the 37th minute to lead 38-37. Wazir bagged two raid points in a minute as Haryana tied the match at 39-39 in the 38th minute. It was all square in the last minute with both teams tied at 41-41.

>UP Yoddha hold off Gujarat Fortunegiants

UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants played out a thrilling 30-30 tie in Inter Zone Challenge Week on Friday. It was a game which either team could've won but couldn't capitalise at crucial moments. Nitin Tomar scored seven points for UP Yoddha whereas Sukesh Hegde scored five points for Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Both teams started on equal footing as it was 2-2 after four minutes. Surender Singh made a successful raid in the fifth minute as UP Yoddha led 4-2. Rishank Devadiga scored three points as UP Yoddha led 7-3 after eight minutes.UP Yoddha inflicted an all out in the 11th minute to lead 13-5. Gujarat Fortunegiants scored two points in a minute to trail 7-13.

Another two points were scored by Gujarat defence as they trailed 9-13 after 14 minutes. Nitin Tomar made a successful raid in the 15th minute as UP Yoddha led 17-9. Gujarat Fortunegiants made a comeback in the last minutes of the first half as they inflicted an all out to trail 16-18 at the end of the first half.

UP Yoddha held a slender advantage at the beginning of the second half and extended it further as they led 22-16 after 24 minutes. Gujarat scored four points in the next five minutes as they trailed 21-22. Gujarat led 25-22 after 30 minutes as they inflicted an all out. Rishank Devadiga and Nitin Tomar shared the raiding load for UP Yoddha as they combined to score 11 points.

Gujarat Fortunegiants led 28-25 after 35 minutes as UP Yoddha struggled to claw their way back into the match. Nitin Tomar scored with a two-point raid in the 36th minute as they trailed 27-28. UP Yoddha took 29-28 lead in the 37th minute to turn the match on its head. The pendulum swung in Gujarat's favour in the 40th minute as they led 30-29. UP defence scored a tackle point in the dying seconds to tie the match at 30-30.

With inputs from IANS View More