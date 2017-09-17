Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates power past UP Yoddha; Telugu Titans-Bengaluru Bulls clash ends in a tie

>Ranchi: Pardeep Narwal produced a terrific raid performance and scored 15 points as Patna Pirates beat UP Yoddha 45-42. It was Narwal's sixth consecutive super 10 as he delivered when it mattered the most for his team. UP Yoddha were leading till the 37th minute but squandered their lead. Nitin Tomar's 14-point valiant raiding effort went in vain. It was an extremely close match but Narwal was the difference between the two teams.

Patna are now second in Zone B wih 46 points from 13 matches. UP Yoddha are third with 38 points after 15 matches.

Tomar opened UP Yoddha's account in the second minute. Monu Goyat scored with two raids in four minutes as Patna Pirates trailed 2-3. It was a closely fought encounter as both teams refused to give any easy points. Rishank Devadiga came up with a super raid in the 9th minute as UP Yoddha led 8-5. Pardeep scored with a two-point raid as Patna Pirates trailed 7-8 after 10 minutes.

Patna Pirates sent back Tomar to the bench in the 13th minute to lead 13-10. UP Yoddha scored four points in a minute to level the match at 14-14 in the 15th minute. Patna Pirates inflicted an all out in the next minute to lead 18-15. Tomar came up with a two-point raid in the 18th minute as UP Yoddha trailed 18-20. Tomar scored another point as it was level at 20-20 at the end of the first half.

UP Yoddha inflicted an all out in the 24th minute to lead 26-25. Tomar scored a raid point in the 26th minute to lead 28-26. Monu Goyat scored with a two-point raid in the 27th minute to tie the match at 28-28. Pardeep attained a super 10 in the 29th minute as Patna Pirates led 31-29.

Patna inflicted an all out in the next minute to lead 35-30. UP Yoddha scored two points in a minute to trail 32-35. UP Yoddha made it 34-35 in the 35th minute UP Yoddha inflicted an all out in the 36th minute to lead 38-36. Monu Goyat scored a raid point in the 38th minute as Patna Pirates trailed 37-40. Pardeep came up with a super raid in the 39th minute to level the match at 40-40. Patna Pirates inflicted an all out in the 40th minute to lead 45-41.

>Titans, Bulls play out thrilling tie

Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls played out a dramatic 26-26 tie in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Saturday.

The Titans came back strongly in the last five minutes after trailing for the majority of the match.

Rahul Chaudhari scored eight points for the Titans and created history as he became the first man to score 600 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League.

Titans' defence forced as many as four super tackles to claw their way back into the match.

For Bengaluru Bulls, Rohit Kumar scored eight points. Vishal Bhardwaj was a rock at the back for Titans and scored seven tackle points.

Telugu Titans are now fourth in Zone B with 33 points from 17 matches. Bengaluru Bulls are fifth with 32 points from 14 matches.

It was a slow start from both teams as it was 1-1 after three minutes. Rahul Chaudhari scored his first raid point in the fourth minute as Telugu Titans 2-1.

Ajay Kumar scored with a two-point raid in the next minute as Bengaluru Bulls led 3-2. Rohit Kumar made a successful raid in the seventh minute as Bulls led 5-2.

Telugu Titans forced a super tackle in the eighth minute to level the match at 5-5.

Telugu Titans forced another super tackle in the 10th minute to lead 7-6. Bengaluru Bulls scored two tackle points in two minutes to level the match at 9-9 in the 15th minute.

Bengaluru Bulls inflicted an all out in the 16th minute to lead 13-10. Rahul Chaudhari created history as he reached his 600th raid point of PKL as Titans trailed 12-15 at halftime.

Bengaluru Bulls led 19-14 in the 25th minute as Rohit Kumar scored a raid point. Ajay Kumar made a two-point raid in the 30th minute as they led 22-16.

Telugu Titans forced another super tackle in the 32nd minute to trail 18-24. Titans defence were dealing in super tackles as they made another one in 34th minute to cut the deficit to four points.

Ajay Kumar made another successful raid in the 36th minute as Bulls led 26-21. Telugu Titans forced another super tackle in the 39th minute as they trailed 24-26.

Telugu Titans tied the match at 26-26 in dramatic style as Bengaluru Bulls failed to score in a do-or-die raid.

