Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Matches postponed due to incessant rains in Mumbai

Pro Kabaddi League matches – U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants and Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P. Yoddha postponed due ceaseless rains in Mumbai as teams fail to reach the venue

>Mumbai: The organisers of Pro Kabaddi Season 5 have postponed the matches scheduled for Tuesday in the wake of ceaseless rains in the city over the past two days.

"The match-ups between host U Mumba and Gujarat Fortune Giants and Bengaluru Bulls and U.P. Yoddha will now be rescheduled to a later date, as the teams were unable to reach the stadium on time," the organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The decision has been made in consultation with the franchises, Marshal Sports, Star India, AKFI and other key stakeholders," it added.

The Mumbai leg of the tournament has so far received tremendous support from Kabaddi fans who have thronged the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai to catch their kabaddi heroes in action.

Due to incessant rains, today's #LePanga clashes have been postponed. Stay tuned to this space for all the updates. #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/yAq4jZG96h " ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 29, 2017

