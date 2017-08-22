Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live Score: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan LIVE Score Updates of PKL 5

After the rest day on Monday, the action is back in Pro Kabaddi League 2017. In tonight’s doubleheader Gujarat Fortunegiants will face Puneri Paltan in the first match, and then UP Yoddha will be up against Bengal Warriors.

We are done with first inter zone challenge week of season 5, and now teams will take on opponents from their respective groups. In Zone A it is a battle of table-toppers as Gujarat Fortunegiants, who occupy numero uno spot, go head to head against second placed Puneri Paltan. In Zone B, UP Yoddha, who are at the second spot, will face fifth placed Bengal Warriors.

Both the contests hold significant importance in their respective Zones. Pune will be looking to narrow the gap between them and Gujarat while UP will be eyeing to take the top position in their group.

PKL 5 LIVE Updates

Gujarat Fortunegiants have been a force to reckon with. The debutants have been impressive thus far with six wins four of nine matches and dominate the points table with healthy 36 points, clear 15 points ahead of next placed Pune.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan have won four out of five matches. And just like their opponents for tonight have lost just one game so far. This is the first meeting between the two sides this season.

In Zone B, UP Yoddha’s have won three matches, lost four and tied one while Bengal Warriors have won two and lost as many besides a tie in one match. The two teams met earlier in the tournament, and Bengal Warriors beat U.P. Yoddha (40-20).