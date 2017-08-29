Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live Streaming: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha And U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Where and How to Watch PKL 5 Matches

In the match number 51 and 52 of Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Bengaluru Bulls take on UP Yoddha in Zone B clash while U Mumba are up against Gujarat Fortunegiants in Zone A at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

Match Timing

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha will take place at 8 pm IST, while U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will

commence at 9 PM IST.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

Both the matches will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD while live streaming can be watched on HotStar.

Quick Preview

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

The last time Bengaluru and UP met, Nitin Tomar-Rishank Devadiga shone for the Yoddhas in Nagpur. UP’s raiders have been in good form but its the defence that has let them down. Jeeva Kumar has to up his game against the Bulls.

Bengaluru have been solely reliant on their skipper Rohit Kumar which has hurt them a great deal. They now have six losses from ten matches. Ravinder Pahal has performed well for them in the defence.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Mumbai come into this match after three straight home defeats. They lost to Delhi on Sunday. Most of their matches have been close but they have always finished on the losing side.

Their defence has been hurting them as Surinder Singh and Hadi Oshtorak have failed to click as a unit. The absence of the experienced Shabeer Bappu has also held the team back in crunch situations.

Gujarat on the other hand, have already beaten Mumbai once earlier in the season. They remain undefeated in their last seven matches and head into the contest as firm favourites.