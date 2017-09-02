Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live Streaming: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, Where and How to Watch PKL 5 Matches

In Match No. 57 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, Gujarat Fortunegiants will face Haryana Steelers, while in the match no 58 Bengal Warriors will take on UP Yoddha. Both the matches will take place at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Match Timing

The PKL 5 Zone A game Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will take place at 8 pm IST, while Zone B encounter between Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha, is scheduled for 9 pm IST.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The Kabaddi match will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD while live streaming will be available on HotStar.

Quick Preview:

The second day of the Kolkata leg will witness Zone A leaders Gujarat Fortunegiants battle it out with Haryana Steelers and hosts Bengal Warriors face UP Yoddha in a Zone B encounter at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Hosts Bengal will be looking to build on their win against Patna on the first day of their home leg, while Lucknow will be raring to get onto the mat after their last match was abandoned in Mumbai due to heavy rains. Gujarat also had their last match abandoned, so they will, like Lucknow, they will be looking to get back in the thick of things against a Haryana side that is eyeing a return to winning ways.