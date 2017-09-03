Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live Streaming: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers And Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Where and How to Watch PKL 5 Matches

In Match No. 59 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, Gujarat Fortunegiants will face Jaipur Pink Panthers, while in the match no 60 Bengal Warriors will take on Tamil Thalaivas. Both the matches will take place at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Match Timing

The PKL 5 Zone A game Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will take place at 8 pm IST, while Zone B encounter between Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha, is scheduled for 9 pm IST.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The Kabaddi match will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD while live streaming will be available on HotStar.

Quick Preview

On Day 3 of the Kolkata leg, Gujarat Fortunegiants face Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors take on Tamil Thalaivas at the Kolkata leg at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium on Sunday. The Fortunegiants and the Pink Panthers will both be looking for a victory after tasting defeat in their last outings, while Bengal who have recorded one win and a draw from their opening two home matches will look to continue their unbeaten streak against Chennai, who are stranded at the bottom of Zone B.