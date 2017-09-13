Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live Streaming: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha And Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Where and How to Watch PKL 5 Matches

Catch the Live streaming and telecast details of Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha And Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 5

New Delhi: In Match No. 75 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, the Tamil Thalaivas will take on UP Yoddha, while Haryana Steelers are up against Puneri Paltan at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat.

Match Timing

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha PKL 5 match will take place at 8:00 PM IST while Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan takes place at 9 PM IST.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

Both the matches will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD while live streaming can be watched on HotStar.

Quick Preview

Zone B teams Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha have faced each other earlier in the season during the Lucknow leg, where the match ended in a thrilling tie.

Tamil Thalaivas who are debutants of the season have not put on a great show so far. They have lost six matches, two draws and only one win so far which drops them at the bottom of Zone B and for them a win today is of utmost importance if they are to have any chance of making it to the super playoffs

On the other hand, U.P Yoddha’s have won four matches, lost five and have drawn four times and they will look to better their position by winning the today’s clash.

Talking about the other match of the night then, the home team Haryana Steelers will face Puneri Paltan for the first time in this season. While Haryana won their match last night against Dabang Delhi, Pune faced a defeat at the hands of Bengaluru Bulls earlier in this leg.

Haryana is on the second spot on Zone A points table, while Pune sit at fourth.