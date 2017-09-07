Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live Streaming: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan And Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC, Where and How to Watch PKL 5 Matches

New Delhi: Telugu Titans take on Puneri Paltan in the first match while Bengal Warriors are up against Dabang Delhi KC at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata in the Inter Zone Challenge Week on Thursday.

Match Timing

The Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan PKL 5 match will take place at 8:00 PM IST while Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC takes place at 9 PM IST.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

Both the matches will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD while live streaming can be watched on HotStar.

Quick Preview

Telugu Titans are up against Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors face Dabang Delhi KC in the final day of the Kolkata leg in Season 5 of Pro Kabaddi. Thursday’s Inter Zone Challenge Week fixtures at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium will witness the Titans looking to build on the win from their last outing against a Pune side who are also looking for back-to-back victories. Bengal, meanwhile, after two successive defeats will eye returning to winning ways against a Delhi team high on confidence after their win in the last match.