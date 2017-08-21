Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers Down UP Yoddha in a Nail-biter

Lucknow: Third time ‘unlucky’ UP Yoddha went down 22-24 to Jaipur Pink Panthers in yet another last minute finish. It was an all-round team performance as both teams could’ve gone away with a win but Jaipur remained calm and composed to beat their opponents.

UP Yoddha captain Nitin Tomar scored with a raid point in the second minute as they opened their account. Tushar Patil scored two points as Jaipur led 5-3 after four minutes. Jasvir Singh scored a raid point in the eighth minute as Jaipur Pink Panthers led 7-4. UP Yoddha came back strongly and leveled the game at 8-8 after 12 minutes.

Both teams scrambled for points and went neck to neck in the first half. Tushar Patil and Jasvir Singh were among the scorers for Jaipur in the first half whereas Nitin Tomar was the lone ranger for UP Yoddha as they led 11-10 at the end of the first half.

The second half began with Jaipur Pink Panthers levelling the game at 11-11 in the 21st minute. Rajesh Narwal scored with a raid point in the 23rd minute as Nitin Tomar and his team led 13-12. Narwal was shown a green card in the 25th minute. A slew of empty raids followed by both teams and they were tied at 15-15 after 29 minutes.

Rishank Devadiga made a successful raid in the 31st minute as UP Yoddha led 18-15. It was a low scoring second half as both teams played defensively. With less than ten minutes to go both teams were tied at 15-15.

Mahesh Goud made a successful raid in the 37th minute to give UP Yoddha a 19-18 lead. But Nitan Rawal responded with raid point to tie the game at 19-19. In the 38th minute, Jaipur led 21-19. UP Yoddha leveled the game in the 39th minute at 21-21. Jaipur Pink Panthers scored three points in the last two minutes to win the match at 24-22.











