Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers thump Dabang Delhi; Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors play out a tie

>New Delhi: A terrific all-round performance by Jaipur Pink Panthers saw them thrash Dabang Delhi 36-25 in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Sunday.

Nitin Rawal and Pawan Kumar combined to score 12 raid points whereas Manjeet Chhillar and Sidharth scored nine tackle points.

It was a disappointing performance by Dabang Delhi as they were second best for the majority of the match. Abolfazl scored six raid points for Dabang Delhi.

Jaipur Pink Panthers remain fifth in the Zone A table with 36 points from 11 matches. Dabang Delhi remain rooted bottom of the table with 28 points from 11 matches.

Pawan Kumar scored with a two-point raid in the second minute to give Jaipur Pink Panthers 3-0 lead. Abolfazl opened Dabang Delhi's account in the third minute. Jaipur Pink Panthers led 5-3 after five minutes and looked like the better side.

Dabang Delhi scored a tackle point in the 10th minute to level the game at 6-6. The next few minutes saw both teams exchange raid and tackle points as it was 7-7 in the 13th minute. Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted an all out in the 15th minute to lead 14-8. Dabang Delhi were looking a bit hapless as Jaipur Pink Panthers went into the break leading 18-9.

>Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates play out thrilling tie

Bengal Warriors produced an incredible comeback in the dying minutes to tie their match at 37-37 against Patna Pirates. Patna Pirates looked on course to a comfortable win as they held a four-point advantage in the last minute. Bengal turned the match on its head by inflicting an all out in the last minute to level the match. Pardeep Narwal scored 13 points whereas Monu Goyat chipped in with 11 for Patna Pirates. For Bengal Warriors, Maninder Singh scored 15 points and Deepak Narwal chipped in with 10 points.

Bengal Warriors are top of the table in Zone B with 53 points from 15 matches. Patna Pirates are second with 49 points from 14 games.

Maninder scored two points in two minutes as Bengal Warriors led 2-0. Goyat scored two bonus points as Patna Pirates were level at 2-2 after four minutes. Pardeep scored his first point in the fifth minute to give Patna 4-2 lead. Maninder was the only one scoring as his fourth raid point in the seventh minute. Bengal Warriors scored their first tackle point to send Pardeep on the bench to tie the match at 6-6 in the 8th minute.

Bengal Warriors forced a super tackle in the 14th minute to level the match at 9-9. Goyat scored his seventh point as Patna Pirates inflicted an all out to lead 15-10 after 17 minutes. Bengal Warriors kept Pardeep quiet in the first half as they went into the break trailing 14-18.

Pardeep scored with a two-point raid in the 22nd minute to give Patna Pirates 19-15 lead. Maninder scored with a super raid as Bengal Warriors trailed 21-26 after 26 minutes. Pardeep attained a super 10 in the 28th minute as Patna Pirates inflicted another all out to lead 31-23

Maninder scored his 12th point of the match as Bengal Warriors trailed 25-32. Deepak scored with a successful raid as Bengal reduced the deficit to five points in the 35th minute. Maninder scored another raid point in the 40th minute as they trailed 33-37. Bengal Warriors inflicted an all out in the last second to tie the match at 37-37. It was a dramatic comeback by Warriors who maintained their position at the top of the table.

With inputs from PTI View More