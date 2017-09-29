Pro Kabaddi League 2017: From home curse to resurgence of bottom-ranked teams, takeaways from Delhi leg

When the caravan made its way from Ranchi's Harivansh Tana Bhagat indoor stadium into the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi to kick-start the ninth week of the 12-week-long tournament, neither were there clear favourites nor confirmed eliminations.

This was not be the case anymore as the fogginess around the table cleared at the end of the ninth week that saw the home team, Dabang Delhi falling for the home curse and the eliminators door opening a tad bit wider for a few teams in the bottom half of both zones.

With just three more weeks of league action, here's a list of takeaways from an action-packed Delhi leg:

>The home curse continues to loom large

The only common thread between the nine weeks of action so far has been the horrendous form of the home teams barring Gujarat Fortunegiants who remained unbeaten and Patna Pirates who won four out of their six matches.

With the Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba and Bengal Warriors winning just two out of six matches and UP Yoddha managing a solitary win and a tie, the home curse seemed to be spreading faster with every passing week.

Till the Delhi leg happened, Telugu Titans had the misfortune of being the worst performing team on the home leg when they lost five out of their six home games.

Then, Dabang Delhi had one of their worst ever runs in Pro Kabaddi League across all seasons. They were outplayed and outclassed by every team and managed just a solitary point from a possible 30.

Delhi couldn't win a single match on their home turf and continued to languish in the bottom of the Zone A table with a nine match winless streak.

The form of Dabang Delhi has always been sketchy across the previous four seasons, but the team took a major hit this season with a point difference of a whopping -109 points telling the story of the Delhi team in the Pro Kabaddi League season 5.

>Teams decide not to share points

One other commonality from Week 1 in Hyderabad to Week 8 in Ranchi has been the number of ties that happened across all the legs.

No team could relax even a bit as there were instances of teams being forced to embrace a defeat after enjoying a strong lead in the first half and clinching victories from the brink of certain defeat.

Since the opening week in Hyderabad, every leg has seen an encounter that saw teams share the spoils.

Though the fans of Delhi, were part of some thrilling encounters that saw 6 out of the 11 matches ending with less than five points separating both the teams, they failed to witness a single drawn encounter that had become the norm in Season 5 of Pro Kabaddi league.

>Telugu Titans- A tale of too little too late?

The Rahul Chaudhari-led team from Hyderabad kick-started the Season 5 with a win and have faltered ever since in every leg.

The Telugu Titans came into the Delhi leg with just four wins in their 17 matches and a spot in the knock-out stages being a distant dream.

The team that had finished second in the points table in Season 2 and 4 of PKL were one of the major gainers from the Delhi leg.

Though the team did have their moments in this year's PKL, it became a rarity and came few and far in between. The team didn't live up to its billing and were slowly sinking into oblivion in the 2017 installment till the team rallied around its captain Rahul Chaudhari to bring a semblance of resurgence to their flagging fortunes.

But, would this upswing result in result in something substantial for the Telugu Titans depends on them continuing their winning form in their three remaining matches and a lot of other results going their way.

A place in the eliminators might be a pipe dream for the Telugu Titans now, but there certainly seems to be a flicker of light that has started to shine at the end.

>Will the leaders stay on top till late October?

Zone A is now led by the newcomers Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants who have played 18 and 16 games respectively. However, Puneri Paltan are strong contenders for the top spot, just 12 points away and having played six games lesser than the table toppers.

Though the Season 1 champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers, still stand a chance to make it to the knock-outs, their present form and persisting injury woes makes it a long shot for the Manjeet Chhillar-led team.

