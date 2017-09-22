Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Haryana Steelers edge Jaipur Pink Panthers; UP Yoddha stun Patna Pirates

>Ranchi: Haryana Steelers showed their all-round mettle as they beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 match on Thursday.

Wazir Singh scored 10 points while Surender Nada secured five tackle points for Haryana Steelers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers were let down by their defence as they made too many errors and allowed Haryana to score raid points at will.

Haryana Steelers remain in the second spot in Zone A table with 54 points from 17 matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers are fifth with 36 points from 12 matches.

Wazir Singh opened Haryana Steelers' account in the first minute with a successful raid. Pawan Kumar made a successful raid in the third minute as Jaipur Pink Panthers tied the match at 2-2.

Jaipur led 4-3 in the fourth minute as they sent Surjeet Singh to the bench. In the next few minutes, both teams exchanged raid points as Haryana Steelers led 6-5 in the ninth minute.

Two tackle points were scored by both teams to tie the match at 8-8 after 12 minutes.

Tushar Patil scored with a three-point raid as Jaipur Pink Panthers led 11-8 in the 15th minute.

Haryana Steelers scored four points in two minutes as they went into the break level with Jaipur Pink Panthers at 12-12.

The second half began with both teams scoring two tackles point each to level the match at 14-14 in the 24th minute.

Haryana Steelers took control of the match from the 25th minute as first Ashish Chhokar scored with a two-point raid to give them 17-14 lead.

In the 27th minute, Haryana Steelers inflicted an all out to lead 22-16.

In the span of five minutes, Haryana scored 10 points in response to Jaipur's two points as they led 24-16 after 29 minutes.

Pawan Kumar tried to take Jaipur back in the game as he came up with a super raid in the 32nd minute. But Haryana Steelers were in no mood to relinquish their lead as they scored a couple of points to lead 29-22 in the 35th minute.

Jaipur Pink Panthers scored four points in the last couple of minutes but it was a case of too little too late as they lost 26-30.

>UP Yoddha outclass Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates ended their home leg with a defeat as they lost 41-46 to UP Yoddha. Nitin Tomar (18 points) and Rishank Devadiga (11) combined to score 29 points to lead UP Yoddha to a comfortable win. Pardeep Narwal scored 13 points for the Pirates but they were let down by their defence. Monu Goyat had a quiet night for Patna as he scored just four points.

The home side are still top of the table in Zone B with 60 points after 17 matches. UP Yoddha are third in the table with 43 points from 16 matches.

Both teams opened their account with a bonus point each as it was 1-1 after three minutes. Surender scored with a two-point raid as UP Yoddha led 3-1 after four minutes. Pardeep scored his first point in the sixth minute as Pirates trailed 3-5. UP Yoddha shifted gears as Devadiga scored with a super raid in the seventh minute to lead 8-3. Tomar got into the action with a two-point raid as UP Yoddha inflicted an all out to lead 13-4 after eight minutes. UP Yoddha scored three more points as they led 16-4 after 10 minutes.

UP Yoddha kept Pardeep quiet in the first 10 minutes and opened a 14-point lead in the 13th minute. Jawahar Dagar scored with a two-point raid as Pirates averted an all out to trail 7-19 after 14 minutes. The hosts forced a super tackle to trail 10-20 in the 16th minute. Pardeep scored with a two-point raid to trail 12-22. UP Yoddha inflicted another all out in the 19th minute as they led 27-15 at the end of the first half.

Devadiga scored with a two-point raid in the 23rd minute to give UP Yoddha 30-16 lead. Pardeep scored with a super raid in the same minute as the Pirates trailed 19-30. UP Yoddha led 32-19 in the 25th minute as they looked on course to a comfortable victory. Vijay scored with a super raid in the 28th minute as Patna Pirates trailed 23-34. Pardeep made a two-point raid in the 29th minute as Patna Pirates inflicted an all out to trail 28-35.

Tomar came with a match-winning super raid in the 35th minute as he scored four points to give UP 43-31 lead. UP Yoddha scored a two-point raid to lead 45-34 after 38 minutes. The Pirates tried to come back in the game as they scored six points in the last three minutes but it wasn't enough as they lost 41-46. View More