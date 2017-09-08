Pro Kabaddi League 2017 half-way mark grades: Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates shine; Telugu Titans, U Mumba flop

As the Pro Kabaddi League group stage enters its second phase, here's a look at how the teams have performed this season

Pro Kabaddi League's fifth season has just reached its half-way point and it's already outlasted all of the previous campaigns. This marathon season that's slated to last for three months having started on 28 July in Hyderabad, required special preparation and revised tactics. What worked in the shorter campaigns before needed alteration. Youth was incorporated, more players were involved as teams geared up for the grueling 13 weeks of action.

Six weeks into the season, we've seen new stars emerge, some old stalwarts maintain their stature while others fall by the wayside. Contests have become closer, competition stiffer. Raiders have mostly ruled the roost as teams have scrapped to find a defensive combination that performs on a consistent basis.

As the league stage enters its second phase, here's a look at how each team has performed so far and where they stand in the race for the play-offs.

>ZONE A

>Gujarat Fortunegiants (P:12, W:7 T:2, L:3, Pts: 43) >| Grade: A

The Fortunegiants have been the surprise package of the season so far. Packed with young but inexperienced players, the newcomers were expected to at best, throw up a few shock results here and there. But the Sukesh Hegde-led side have done it far too often and find themselves on top of Zone A charts. The Gujarat side are the only team to have made the most of their home leg, winning five of the six matches in Ahmedabad while the other teams struggled to sustain the physical demands of playing six matches in as many days.

>Whats worked? Almost everything. Gujarat's main strength is their defence that's been almost unrelenting at times. The corner combination of Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mohajer Mighani has provided the bite to their rearguard taking the pressure off the youthful cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal that has grown as the season has progressed. The corners have amassed 64 tackle points combined which is the most by any corner pairing. In the raiding department, youngster Sachin Kawar has emerged as the main man racking up 77 raid points so far.

>Threats: Inexperience is the only thing that could prevent the Fortunegiants from having a shot at the title this season. It will be interesting to see how they cope with the pressure of the business end of the campaign. They bank a lot on their corner defenders to win them matches and their form will be crucial to their chances.

>U Mumba (P:12, W:6, T:0, L:6, Pts: 34) | Grade: B -

U Mumba were once the giants of the Pro Kabaddi League, but those days are certainly in the past. After failing to make the play-offs in the fourth season, the Mumbai outfit haven't made a promising start to the latest campaign. It's fair to say that the auctions came at a wrong time for them, but it's equally true that they hadn't fared well in either of the two previous auctions. The Mumbai side retained Anup Kumar but lost Rishank Devadiga, Jeeva Kumar and Vishal Mane ahead of the fifth season in addition to losing Surender Nada, Mohit Chhillar and Atrachali in the previous auction.

U Mumba's problem this season has been consistency as the Anup Kumar-led side have blown hot and cold throughout. Their senior players like Joginder Narwal, D Suresh Kumar and Shabeer Bapu have been troubled by injuries, while Kashiling Adake has been too inconsistent. The young brigade have been a mixed bag with defenders Surinder Singh and Renjith proving to be too error-prone while raiders like Shrikant Jadhav excelling.

>Whats worked? Anup has almost carried the team single-handedly at times. Despite being in a rocky boat, he's hardly lost his mind on the court and like always has led the side well. He has scored 73 raid points under extreme pressure and remains their most valuable asset.

>Threats: Injuries have been U Mumba's chief nemesis this season. With experienced players sitting out, their youngsters have been left exposed. An injury to Anup could completely derail their campaign and hence he needs other top players like Adake and Kuldeep Singh to perform and take the pressure off him.

>Haryana Steelers (P:9, W:5, T:2, L:2, Pts: 33) | Grade A

Debutants Haryana Steelers went into the campaign as one of the most balanced teams in the competition and so far the debutants have proved to one such unit. With a strong defence, led by the famed corner duo of Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar, the Steelers have proved to be a tough nut to crack. Youngster Vikas Khandola has been the find of the tournament and he's been their most potent weapon in attack. Surjeet Singh, Wazir Singh Prashanth Kumar Rai have contributed in bursts. There have been days when the Steelers have looked pale, but overall the newcomers have done well to keep themselves in the mix for the play-offs.

