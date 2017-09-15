Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat U Mumba 39-28

Ranchi: Gujarat Fortunegiants recorded a comfortable 39-28 victory over U Mumba in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. Sachin was the star for Gujarat as he scored 13 points to lead his team’s charge. Kashiling Adake scored 10 points for U Mumba but didn’t get enough support from his team-mates. U Mumba were let down by their defence as they couldn’t contain Gujarat raiders.

Gujarat Fortunegiants are now top of Zone A with 51 points from 14 matches. U Mumba are third with 39 points from 14 matches. Fortunegiants were quick to get off the mark as they led 3-1 after two minutes. After that what ensued was a neck-to-neck fought contest between the two teams. Fortunegiants went into the break holding a slender 14-13 lead.

The second half saw both teams trade points in the first five minutes as it was 18-16. An all out was inflicted by in Gujarat that really turned the game on it's head, and Fortunegiants lead 25-19. Gujarat were comfortable winners in the end as they wrapped up with 39-28 score line.