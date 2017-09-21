Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants thrash U Mumba, Patna Pirates edge past Tamil Thalaivas

>Ranchi: Gujarat Fortunegiants registered a 45-23 thrashing of U Mumba in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Ranjit Chandran scored 11 raid points while Fazel Atrachali contributed six tackle points to lead Gujarat to a comfortable victory.

Gujarat Fortunegiants led 4-1 after four minutes as Sachin scored a raid point. U Mumba forced a super tackle in the sixth minute to level the match at 5-5.

U Mumba forced another super tackle in the nine minute to lead 8-7. A super raid in the 11th minute gave Gujarat 10-9 lead. Gujarat inflicted an all-out in the 13th minute to lead 13-10.

Sachin scored with a two-point raid in the 18th minute as Gujarat led 18-12. Another all-out was inflicted in the 20th minute as they led 24-12 at the end of the first half.

The second half saw Gujarat dominate the proceedings.

Ranjit scored raid points with ease as U Mumba defence struggled to contain Gujarat raiders. Gujarat led 41-20 after 37 minutes.

U Mumba struggled to match Gujarat's intensity throughout the match.

Gujarat ran out comfortable winners as they wrapped up the match 45-23.

>Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-39 in a closely fought encounter in the other encounter of the day on Wednesday. Monu Goyat scored 12 points for Patna Pirates to lead Patna Pirates to a win. Pradeep Narwal had a quiet game by his high standards and scored nine points for Patna. Ajay Thakur scored 11 points for Tamil Thalaivas.

Prapanjan opened Thalaivas account with touch point on the first raid. Pardeep Nanrwal opened his team's account with a raid point. Monu Goyat was sent to the bench by the Thalaivas as they led 4-1.

Prapanjan then scored a raid point as Thalaivas opened up a five-point lead. Vijay scored two points in three raids as Patna cut the lead to two points in the 10th minute.

Thalaivas led 11-8 as Ajay Thakur came up with a stunning super tackle as he affected an all-out and won four points in the process. Thivakaran was taken out in the last raid of the half and Thalaivas led 18-13 at the break.

Monu Goyat started the second half on a stunning note as he won a touch point as well as a raid point. Ajay Thakur then won a touch point for his team. Pardeep Narwal then affected a super raid and won four points to level the match at 22-22.

Ajay Thakur was then taken out by the Patna defenders while Monu Goyat won a point for them. The match was levelled once agains when Thalaivas took down Pardeep Narwal. Monu to win a touch point.

Ajay Thakur finally won a point but Patna, who were on a roll, won another set of three points courtesy of Monu Goyat who came up with a super raid. While the defenders brought down Thivakaran, as they won another three points, Monu was then caught during his raid as Patna led 34-29 with 10 mins to go.

Pardeep was then finally taken out by the defenders in his do or die raid while Prapanjan was taken out by the Patna defenders after the time out. Monu came up with yet another two point raid for Patna.

Dong Geon Lee then won his first points of the day by winning a touch as well as a bonus point during Thalaivas raid. And following Pardeep's empty raid, Lee again won a touch point. Patna then kept their composure to win 41-39 in the end.

With inputs from PTI