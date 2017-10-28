Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Final Live Streaming: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, Where And How to Watch Final of PKL 5

New Delhi: In the Final of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Patna Pirates at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Match Timing

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates PKL 5, the Final match will take place at 8:00 PM IST.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

PKL 2017 Final will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD while live streaming can be watched on HotStar. Get LIVE blog updates here

Quick Preview

The Finale of Pro Kabaddi League, Season 5 has finally arrived and it is the debutant Gujarat Fortunegiants, who will take on defending champions Patna Pirates in the summit clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai.

Virtually, it is going to be attack vs defence as Patna are best known for their offensive skills and they will be banking on their captain and star raider Pardeep Narwal, to carry them through to their third successive Pro Kabaddi title.

Narwal has been in tremendous form, especially towards the fag end of the season, registering a record 34 points in the playoff match against the Haryana Steelers.

On the other hand, Gujarat have the most formidable defence in the league, something that has helped them make it to the final of the PKL 2017 final.

Patna are yet to win against Gujarat in the two matches they have played so far. However, they are the defending champions while Gujarat are the new kids on the block, stonewalling all their opponents to reach the final.