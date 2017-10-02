Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Bengal Warriors beat Jaipur Pink Panthers; Tamil Thalaivas suffer another loss at home

>Chennai: Riding on Maninder Singh's heroic performance, Bengal Warriors edged past Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-31 in the Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi, on Sunday.

In a nail-biting finish, Maninder (16 points) got a crucial bonus point in the dying moments to win it for Bengal Warriors at the Nehru Indoor stadium. Pawan Kumar scored 14 points for Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Bengal Warriors have 64 points from 19 matches and are second in Zone B table while Pink Panthers are fifth in Zone A with 44 points from 15 matches.

Pawan Kumar scored with successive raids to give Jaipur Pink Panthers 2-0 lead in the second minute. Bengal Warriors made it 3-3 in the fifth minute with a tackle point. Tushar Patil made a super raid in the ninth minute to give Jaipur 6-5 lead.

It was a close affair in the first half as teams exchanged raid and tackle points. Manjeet Chhillar had a quiet first half for Jaipur and scored just one tackle point. For Bengal, it was Maninder and Deepak Narwal who got three raid points each in the first half. Jang Kun Lee could get just one raid point. Pink Panthers went into the break leading 12-11.

Pink Panthers began the second half strongly as they forced an all out in the 23rd minute as they led 18-13. Bengal Warriors came back in the next few minutes as they trailed 18-20. Maninder scored with a two-point raid in the 32nd minute as Bengal Warriors made it 20-22.

The Panthers led 23-22 with less than six minutes left on the clock. They averted an all out for four minutes as they led 29-26 in the 28th minute.

Deepak Narwal got a bonus point in the 39th minute as Bengal Warriors tied the match at 30-30.

Maninder clinched the match in the dying seconds with a bonus point to give Bengal Warriors 32-31 victory.

In the second match of the day, U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-30.

It was an all-round effort from U Mumba as they showed their experience and composure to beat Tamil Thalaivas. Anup Kumar scored eight points and Kashiling Adake scored four points. For Tamil Thalaivas, Ajay Thakur scored nine points.

Anup Kumar scored with a two-point raid in the first minute. For the first five minutes it was a closely fought game as it was 5-5. But U Mumba stepped up their game and inflicted an all out in the eighth minute to lead 13-6.

Tamil Thalaivas came back strongly as they inflicted an all out in the 16th minute to cut the lead to just one point. Tamil Thalaivas trailed 17-18 at the end of the first half.

The second half saw both team jostling for points as it was 21-21 in the 26th minute. Anup Kumar scored two points in two minutes as U Mumba led 26-22 in the 32 nd minute. Tamil Thalaivas came back to tie the match at 26-26 in the 34th minute.

It was U Mumba's defence which kept the points coming in for the team. In the 37 th minute U Mumba led 31-27 and looked on course for a comfortable victory. Kashiling Adake made a two-point raid in the 38 th minute to lead 33-28.

U Mumba held their nerve as Tamil Thalaivas scored two points in the last minute.

U Mumba won 33-30 in the end.

With inputs from agencies

View More