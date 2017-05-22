Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Auctions Underway: List of top 5 most expensive players of PKL Season 4 in 2016

If one compares the rise of Pro Kabaddi League from its inaugural edition in 2014 to now, the total team purse has grown from Rs 4.8 crore in the first season to Rs 48 crore.

The exciting fifth season of Pro Kabaddi League is all set to kick start July 2017, but the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auctions are taking place on May 22 and 23, 2017 with a 10-time increase in the purse. More than 400 players including 60+ international players from 16 countries are undergoing hammer. Following the success model of domestic Twenty20 cricket tournament, Indian Premier League, Pro Kabaddi League began in 2014. With a number of domestic and international players going under the hammer, the PKL auctions throw up numerous surprises in the amount of money shelled by the franchise owners. Every new season of Pro Kabaddi League, there is bound to be a list of most expensive players. While the PKL 2017 live auctions are currently in the process, we take a look at PKL Season 4’s list of players who made maximum moolah.

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 witnesses a total of 12 franchises, including four new PKL teams. They are participating in the PKL auction with Rs 4 crore each. The players fall into eight categories, with base price ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. Each franchise is allowed to buy 18-25 players to form a team, and it will consist of 2 to 4 overseas players. According to the reports from ongoing live Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction, Nitin Tomar has surpassed Manjeet Chillar to become the most expensive player in the history of the tournament. The 22-year-old was sold to the new franchise, Team UP in whopping Rs 93 lakhs.

Earlier, Manjeet Chhillar had been bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers for a majestic Rs 75.50 lakh. Selvamani K has been bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 73 lakhs while Rohit Kumar moved to Bengaluru Bulls for attractive Rs 81 lakhs. The new staggering records set in this fifth season of PKL are mind-blowing, especially when compared to the list of expensive players from last season.

List of 5 most expensive players of PKL Season 4 in 2016

Sr. No. Name Franchise Amount 1. Mohit Chhillar Bengaluru Bulls 53 lakhs 2. Sandeep Narwal Telugu Titans 45.5 lakhs 3. Jeeva Kumar U Mumba 40 lakhs 4. Fazel Atrachali Patna Pirates 38 lakhs 5. Jasmer Singh Gulia Telugu Titans 35.5 lakhs

If one compares the rise of Pro Kabaddi League from its inaugural edition in 2014 to now, the total team purse has grown from Rs 4.8 crore in the first season to Rs 48 crore. In the first season, the highest amount paid by a franchise for a player was done by Patna Pirates when they bought Rakesh Kumar for Rs 12 lakh. It changed multiple folds with Mohit Chillar bought for Rs 53 lakh by Bengaluru Bulls in the in PKL 2016 and now Nitin Tomar earning the most expensive bid in tournament history of Rs 93 lakh. The auctions would continue on Tuesday (May 23rd, 2017), when Category B and C players along with those who are up on the reserve list, would also go under hammer in the ongoing PKL 2017 auction. You can catch the live updates here. Pro Kabaddi League 2017 is getting bigger and better.