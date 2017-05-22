Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auctions: Manjeet Chillar, Surjeet Singh emerge as top buys

Star allrounder Manjeet Chillar and defender Surjeet Singh emerged as the costliest players to be sold for a whopping Rs 75.5 lakh and Rs 73 lakh respectively on day one of PKL auctions.

The fifth edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to begin in July 2017 and the auction of players for the tournament will be taking place in Delhi from Monday and Tuesday.

This time around the league will be bigger by a good margin as compared to the previous editions given the entry of four new teams into the fold in the likes of Gujarat, Haryana, Chennai and Uttar Pradesh, which will make it total of 12 franchises.

The upcoming edition of the PKL is being touted as its biggest season ever, starting with its most expensive auction with a 10-time increase in the purse over the first season.

All the franchises are allowed to spend maximum Rs 4 crores each in the auction, while players fall under eight categories, with base price ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. Each team will also be required to have a minimum of two foreign players in their squad, with an upper limit of four.

Meanwhile, star allrounder Manjeet Chillar and defender Surjeet Singh emerged as the costliest players to be sold for a whopping Rs 75.5 lakh and Rs 73 lakh respectively in the ongoing PKL auctions so far.

List of players sold on Day 1 of auction so far:

Girish Maruti sold to Puneri Paltan Rs 33.50 lakh

Surjeet Singh sold to Bengal Warriors for Rs 73 lakh

Sachin Shingade sold to Patna Pirates for Rs 42.5 lakh

Anil Kumar sold to team Tamil Nadu for Rs 25.50 lakh

Vishal Mane sold to Patna Pirates for Rs 36.5 lakh

Rakesh Kumar sold to Telugu Titans for Rs 45 lakh

Ran Singh sold to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 47.5 lakh

Rajesh Narwal sold to team UP for Rs 69 lakh

Jeeva Kumar sold to team UP for Rs 52 lakh

Nilesh Shinde sold to Dabang Delhi for Rs 35.5 lakh

Cherlathan sold to Puneri Paltan for Rs 46 lakh

Joginder Singh Narwal sold to U-Mumba for Rs 25 lakh

Ravinder Pahal sold to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 50 lakh

Manjeet Chhillar sold to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 75.5 lakh

Kuldeep Singh sold to U-Mumba for Rs 51.5 lakh

Sandeep Narwal sold to Puneri Paltan for Rs 66 lakh

Mohammad Maghsoudlou sold to Patna Pirates for Rs 8 lakh

Dongiu Hong sold to U-Mumba for Rs 20 lakh

Takamitsu Kono sold to Puneri Paltan for Rs 8 lakh

Yung Kono sold to U-Mumba for Rs 8.1 lakh

Suliema Kabir sold to team UP for Rs 12.6 lakh

Khomsan Thoingkam sold to team Haryana for Rs 20.4 lakh

AbuFazal sold to Dabang Delhi for Rs 31.8 lakh

Hadi Oshtorok sold to U-Mumba for Rs 18.6 lakh

Abozar Mohajermighani sold to Team Gujarat for RS 50 lakh

Farhad Rahimi sold to Telugu Titans for Rs 29 lakh

Ziaur Rehman sold to Puneri Paltan for Rs 16.6 lakh