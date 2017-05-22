    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction: Full list of foreign players sold - Abozar Mohajermighani goes for 50 lakh INR

    Sayantan Maitra
    Abozar Mohajermighani, a defender from Iran, was sold to Team Gujarat, for a record 50 lakhs INR during the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction on Monday May 22. He has become the highest-paid foreigner in the Pro Kabaddi League season 5.

    While a furious bidding war continued for India's Sandeep Narwal and the Puneri Paltan finally settled on 66 lakh INR for the all-rounder, the foreign players were bagged by the 12 teams, who would be participating in the competition, starting July.

    Until 7:10 pm IST, Indian all-rounder Manjit Chhillar remained the costliest buy in the Pro Kabaddi auction 2017, after being bought by Abhishek Bachchan's Jaipur Pink Panthers for a whopping 75.5 lakh INR, from his base price of 20 lakh INR.

    Sachin Tendulkar's Chennai team, however, did not bid for any foreigner from the three categories present -- A, B and C.

    U Mumbai bought as many as three foreigners in Dongju Hong, Yongjoo Ok and the veteran Hadi Oshtorak.

    The foreign players sold

    Name Team Price
    Abozar Mohajermighani Gujarat 50 lakh INR
    Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan Telugu Titans 29 lakh INR
    Abolfazel Maghsodlo Dabang Delhi 31.8 lakh
    Khomsan Thongkham Haryana 20.4 lakh
    Dongju Hong U Mumba 20 lakh INR
    Hadi Oshtorak U Mumba  18.6 lakh INR
    Ziaur Rahman Puneri Paltan 16.6 lakh INR
    Sulieman Kabir UP 12.6 lakh INR
    Yongjoo Ok U Mumba 8.1 lakh INR
    Mohammad Maghsoudlou Patna Pirates 8 lakh INR
    Takamitsu Kono Puneri Paltan 8 lakh INR