Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction: Full list of foreign players sold - Abozar Mohajermighani goes for 50 lakh INR

Abozar Mohajermighani, a defender from Iran, was sold to Team Gujarat, for a record 50 lakhs INR during the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction on Monday May 22. He has become the highest-paid foreigner in the Pro Kabaddi League season 5.
While a furious bidding war continued for India's Sandeep Narwal and the Puneri Paltan finally settled on 66 lakh INR for the all-rounder, the foreign players were bagged by the 12 teams, who would be participating in the competition, starting July.
Until 7:10 pm IST, Indian all-rounder Manjit Chhillar remained the costliest buy in the Pro Kabaddi auction 2017, after being bought by Abhishek Bachchan's Jaipur Pink Panthers for a whopping 75.5 lakh INR, from his base price of 20 lakh INR.
Sachin Tendulkar's Chennai team, however, did not bid for any foreigner from the three categories present -- A, B and C.
U Mumbai bought as many as three foreigners in Dongju Hong, Yongjoo Ok and the veteran Hadi Oshtorak.
The foreign players sold
|Name
|Team
|Price
|Abozar Mohajermighani
|Gujarat
|50 lakh INR
|Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan
|Telugu Titans
|29 lakh INR
|Abolfazel Maghsodlo
|Dabang Delhi
|31.8 lakh
|Khomsan Thongkham
|Haryana
|20.4 lakh
|Dongju Hong
|U Mumba
|20 lakh INR
|Hadi Oshtorak
|U Mumba
|18.6 lakh INR
|Ziaur Rahman
|Puneri Paltan
|16.6 lakh INR
|Sulieman Kabir
|UP
|12.6 lakh INR
|Yongjoo Ok
|U Mumba
|8.1 lakh INR
|Mohammad Maghsoudlou
|Patna Pirates
|8 lakh INR
|Takamitsu Kono
|Puneri Paltan
|8 lakh INR