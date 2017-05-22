Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction: Full list of foreign players sold - Abozar Mohajermighani goes for 50 lakh INR

Abozar Mohajermighani, a defender from Iran, was sold to Team Gujarat, for a record 50 lakhs INR during the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction on Monday May 22. He has become the highest-paid foreigner in the Pro Kabaddi League season 5.

While a furious bidding war continued for India's Sandeep Narwal and the Puneri Paltan finally settled on 66 lakh INR for the all-rounder, the foreign players were bagged by the 12 teams, who would be participating in the competition, starting July.

Until 7:10 pm IST, Indian all-rounder Manjit Chhillar remained the costliest buy in the Pro Kabaddi auction 2017, after being bought by Abhishek Bachchan's Jaipur Pink Panthers for a whopping 75.5 lakh INR, from his base price of 20 lakh INR.

Sachin Tendulkar's Chennai team, however, did not bid for any foreigner from the three categories present -- A, B and C.

U Mumbai bought as many as three foreigners in Dongju Hong, Yongjoo Ok and the veteran Hadi Oshtorak.

The foreign players sold