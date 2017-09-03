Pro Kabaddi: Jaipur brush aside Gujarat to go third in Zone A

Kolkata, Sep 3 (IANS) Jaipur Pink Panthers avenged their defeat at the hands of table-toppers Gujarat Fortunegiants in their first meeting with a clinical 31-25 victory in a Zone A Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) tie at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

With co-owner Abhishek Bachchan in attendance, skipper Jasvir Singh (six points) led the charge, with Somvir Shekhar (four points) and Pawan Kumar (four points) giving him good company.

Somvir was brilliant defensively with four tackle points. For Gujarat, Sachin's efforts with seven raid points and Abozar Mighani's work defensively (four tackle points) went in vain.

Courtesy the triumph, Jaipur are now on third in Zone A with 28 points from eight games while Gujarat remained top of the heap having 43 in their kitty from 12 outings.

The last time the two sides met, Gujarat won 27-20 over the inaugural champions.

Without the services of Manjeet Chhillar who is out for the last last three matches with an injury, Jaipur showed they have the arsenal to beat the in-form side.

Gujarat were leading 8-6 in the beginning but Jaipur, who never their more successful rivals so far this season pull away, drew level riding Ajit Singh's two raid points.

It was all Jaipur from there on as they inflicted an all out on Gujarat to lead 14-9.

Star raider Jasvir started the second half with a bang helping Jaipur further consolidate their lead at 15-9.

Jaipur never let the match slip away and with seven minutes to go to the final whistle, handed another all out to their rivals stretching the lead to 26-17.

As much as the men in pink had their raiders to thank, their defence looked rock solid throughout the match.

--IANS

dm/pur/dg