Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi promise seamless viewing experience in home leg

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club (DDKC) is all set to give its fans an enthralling experience as it gets ready for the home leg of 2017 Pro Kabaddi League, beginning September 22 here at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex.

After all the anticipation, the fans will finally get the chance to see their team live in action at their home turf in what promises to be an exciting week.

As an ode to their loyal supporters, Dabang Delhi KC promises that their home fans will get the best Kabaddi experience of the league.

"Through our associations this year, we are committed to giving our fans in Delhi the best sports viewing experience at all level. We have partnered with the likes of Uber and Paytm to ensure a seamless fans' experience as they come to watch the game. Our in-stadia experience has been developed keeping in mind the young audience of the sport in the city. Being a socially responsible franchise , we have associated with different causes to ensure that we spread the happiness of sport beyond the playing field," Saumya Khaitan, Chief Executive Officer, Dabang Delhi KC said. (ANI)