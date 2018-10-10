Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls hand Tamil Thalaivas third defeat on the trot in lopsided contest

Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS) Bengaluru Bulls rode raider Pawan Sehrawat's scintillating show to hand hosts Tamil Thalaivas their third defeat on the trot with a superlative 48-37 verdict in a one-sided Pro Kabaddi tie at the packed Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

Sehrawat scored a whopping 20 points to never let the opponents get a grip of the game. He was supported by Kashilang Adake (nine points) in attack and Ashish Sangwan (seven points) in defence.

For Tamil Thalaivas, skipper Ajay Thakur (20 points) waged a lone battle as there was no one to support the India captain, especially in defence.

Going by the adage 'morning shows the day', Thakur was sent out of the mat in his first attempt as Bengaluru bagged the first point and set the tone of the match they dominated from start to finish.

Sehrawat took the mat by storm, garnering 17 points in the first essay itself.

In defence, Sangwan was brilliant, scoring six tackle points to ensure their rivals were outplayed on all fronts.

Sehrawat scored five and three raid points in the 26th and fourth minute respectively.

The hosts were all out towards the end of the first period to trail by 16 points at halftime.

To make matters worse, Manjeet Chhillar picked up a green card at the end of the forgettable half for Tamil Thalaivas.

The script did not change in the second half despite Thakur's incessant efforts as Bengaluru inflicted another all out soon after the restart.

Tamil Thalaivas managed to eke out an all out of their own too, but the gulf between the two teams was so much that there was only one winner at the end.

