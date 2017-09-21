Pro Kabaddi 2017: UP Yoddha Outclass Patna Pirates 46-41

Patna Pirates ended their home leg with a defeat as they lost 41-46 to UP Yoddha. Nitin Tomar (18 points) and Rishank Devadiga (11) combined to score 29 points to lead UP Yoddha to a comfortable win. Pardeep Narwal scored 13 points for Patna Pirates but they were let down by their defence. Monu Goyat had a quiet night for Patna as he scored just four points.

Patna Pirates are still top of the table in Zone B with 60 points after 17 matches. UP Yoddha are third in the table with 43 points from 16 matches.

Both teams opened their account with a bonus point each as it was 1-1 after three minutes. Surender scored with a two-point raid as UP Yoddha led 3-1 after four minutes. Pardeep Narwal scored his first point in the sixth minute as Patna Pirates trailed 3-5. UP Yoddha shifted gears as Rishank Devadiga scored with a super raid in the seventh minute to lead 8-3. Nitin Tomar got into the action with a two-point raid as UP Yoddha inflicted an all out to lead 13-4 after eight minutes. UP Yoddha scored three more points as they led 16-4 after 10 minutes.

UP Yoddha kept Pardeep Narwal quiet in the first 10 minutes and opened a 14-point lead in the 13th minute. Jawahar Dagar scored with a two-point raid as Patna Pirates averted an all out to trail 7-19 after 14 minutes. Patna Pirates forced a super tackle to trail 10-20 in the 16th minute. Pardeep Narwal scored with a two-point raid to trail 12-22. UP Yoddha inflicted another all out in the 19th minute as they led 27-15 at the end of the first half.

Rishank Devadiga scored with a two-point raid in the 23rd minute to give UP Yoddha 30-16 lead. Pardeep Narwal scored with a super raid in the same minute as Patna Pirates trailed 19-30. UP Yoddha led 32-19 in the 25th minute as they looked on course to a comfortable victory. Vijay scored with a super raid in the 28th minute as Patna Pirates trailed 23-34. Pardeep Narwal made a two-point raid in the 29th minute as Patna Pirates inflicted an all out to trail 28-35.

Nitin Tomar came with a match-winning super raid in the 35th minute as he scored four points to give UP 43-31 lead. UP Yoddha scored a two-point raid to lead 45-34 after 38 minutes. Patna Pirates tried to come back in the game as they scored six points in the last three minutes but it wasn’t enough as they lost 41-46.