Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan Crush Dabang Delhi 34-29

A terrific second half performance by Puneri Paltan saw them beat Dabang Delhi 34-29 in the Pro Kabaddi Season 5. Two super tackles and two all outs in the space of 10 minutes saw Puneri Paltan dismantle Dabang Delhi.

A terrific second half performance by Puneri Paltan saw them beat Dabang Delhi 34-29 in the Pro Kabaddi Season 5. Two super tackles and two all outs in the space of 10 minutes saw Puneri Paltan dismantle Dabang Delhi.

Deepak Niwas Hooda led from the front as he scored 10 points whereas two defenders Girish Ernak and Monu got high fives. Dabang Delhi suffered their ninth defeat of the campaign.

Puneri Paltan climbed up the table with the victory and are third in Zone B with 47 points from 12 matches. Delhi’s woes continued as they remain rooted to the bottom of the table with 30 points from 13 matches.

Dabang Delhi were quick out of the blocks and led 4-1 after three minutes. Puneri Paltan scored two points in a minute as they trailed 3-4 after five minutes. Sandeep Narwal scored a raid point in the 8th minute as Puneri Paltan trailed 6-8.

Dabang Delhi led 11-7 after 16 minutes as they continued to score raid and tackle points. Meraj Sheykh scored two points with a raid as Dabang Delhi led 13-7 in the 18th minute. Puneri Paltan defence were having an off night as they could score just two points in the first half. Dabang Delhi led 14-8 at the end of the first half with Meraj Sheykh scoring five points.

Puneri Paltan began the second half with a bang and scored 11 points in seven minutes to turn the match on its head. They forced a super tackle in the 21st minute to trail 11-14 and followed it up with another super tackle to trail 13-1 after 22 minutes. Rajesh Mondal scored four points with two raids as Puneri Paltan led 18-15 in the 27th minute. Dabang Delhi were in disarray as they suffered an all out to trail 15-21.

Deepak Niwas Hooda scored with a super raid as he got four points to give Puneri Paltan 26-15 in the 28th minute. Puneri Paltan inflicted another all out in the 30th minute to lead 30-16. Rohit Balliyan scored with a two-point raid as Delhi trailed 18-30. Puneri Paltan were cruising to a comfortable win as they led 33-20 after 34 minutes.

With less than five minutes to Puneri Paltan led 33-22 as Dabang Delhi tried to reduce the margin of defeat. Abolfazl scored three points in two minutes as Dabang Delhi inflicted an all out to trail 27-33 in the 37th minute. Dabang Delhi got a tackle point in the 40th minute to cut the lead to five points. It was too little too late for Delhi as Puneri Paltan won 34-29.