Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan Survive 2nd Half Scare to Beat Telugu Titans

Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans 42-37 in a thrilling encounter in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi League. Telugu Titans had a disastrous first half and fought back in the second half but it wasn’t enough as they succumbed to another defeat. Deepak Niwas Hooda scored 9 raid points for Puneri Paltan whereas Girish Maruti scored six tackle points.

PuneriPaltan are now fourth in Zone A with 31 points from eight matches. Telugu Titan’s wretched season continued as the ninth defeat of the season means they are fifth in Zone B with 24 points from 12 games.

Puneri Paltan began in terrific form as it was one-way traffic in the first five minutes to lead 6-0. The first all out of the match came as early as the fifth minute as Pune led 9-0. Telugu Titans couldn’t do anything as their defence and attack failed to score a single point in the first 10 minutes. Rahul Chaudhari struggled in the raiding department as Telugu Titans trailed 15-0. Another all out was inflicted in the 9th minute as Puneri Paltan took a whopping 18-0 lead.

The first point came in 10th minute as Titans trailed 1-21. Elangaeshwaram scored with a super-raid for Titans to bring some respectability as they trailed 5-22. Rahul Chaudhari scored his first point in the 14th minute as Titans inflicted an all out to trail 23-10. Puneri Paltan went into the break leading 26-12.

Puneri Paltan steadily got on the scoreboard in the second half as well as they led 30-14 after 26 minutes. An all out soon followed as Puneri Paltan refused to take their foot off the pedal and led 37-18 in 27th minute. Mohsen scored a super raid for Telugu Titans in the 31st minute as they trailed 23-39 in the 32nd minute. Rahul Chaudhari reduced the deficit with a super raid in the 35th minute as they trailed 27-39. Titans inflicted the second all out of the match in the 36th minute to trail 30-40.

It was a much-improved performance in the second half by Telugu Titans as they scored 18 points in 15 minutes compared to Pune’s 14 points. There was a glimmer of hope for Telugu Titans in the last five minutes as they cut the deficit to seven points after 37 minutes. Rahul Chaudhari scored another raid in the 39th minute as Puneri Paltan hung on to their lead. Puneri Paltan forced a super tackle to lead 42-36 to get breathing space. Telugu Titans produced a brave performance in the second but it wasn’t enough as they lost 37-42.