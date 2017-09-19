Pro Kabaddi 2017: Patna Pirates Continue to Dominate; Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32

Patna Pirates are now top of table in Zone B with 54 points from 15 matches. Bengaluru are fifth with 33 points from 15 matches.

New Delhi: Pardeep Narwal became the first man to reach 200-point figure in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League season 5 as Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls 36-32. Narwal ended up with 11 points and became the second highest scoring raider in the history of Pro Kabaddi League. Bengaluru Bulls defence had no answer to Narwal or to Monu Goyat who top-scored with 12 raid points. Rohit Kumar was the best player for Bengaluru Bulls as he ended up with 15 points.

Pardeep Narwal opened Patna Pirates’ account in the second minute. Bengaluru Bulls had to wait till the fourth minute to get going as Rohit Kumar scored a two-point raid. Patna Pirates led 5-2 in the seventh minute. Pardeep Narwal scored another raid point to give Patna Pirates 8-2 lead in the ninth minute. Rohit scored with a two-point raid as Bengaluru Bulls trailed 5-10 after 11 minutes.

Patna Pirates inflicted an all out in the 12th minute to lead 13-5. Patna Pirates were in cruise control as Monu Goyat and Pardeep Narwal kept picking easy raid points. Patna Pirates led 19-11 at the end of the first half.

Rohit Kumar scored with a raid point in the 22nd minute as Bengaluru Bulls trailed 12-19. Pardeep Narwal made a successful raid in the 24th minute to give Patna Pirates 21-12 lead. Pardeep Narwal extinguished all hopes of Bengaluru’s comeback with a super raid in the 25th minute to give Patna 25-13 lead. Narwal reached the landmark figure of 200 points in season five of Pro Kabaddi League.

Patna inflicted an all out in the next minute to lead 29-15. Bengaluru Bulls were struggling to get tackle and raid points as they trailed 17-34 after 33 minutes.

Bengaluru Bulls forced a super tackle in the 34th minute to trail 20-34. Rohit Kumar achieved a super 10 for Bengaluru Bulls as they trailed 22-34. Monu Goyat also reached a super 10 for Patna Pirates as they led 35-22 after 36 minutes.

Bengaluru Bulls inflicted an all out in the 38th minute to trail 28-36. Patna Pirates took their foot off the pedal in the last five minutes but still won the match 36-32.