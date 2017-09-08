Pro Kabaddi 2017: Patna Pirates Hold Haryana Steelers to a Tie

Patna Pirates came back from the dead to tie their match at 41-41 with Haryana Steelers. Pardeep Narwal who had a disappointing first half ended up scoring 13 points as Haryana steelers blew their first half advantage. Wazir Singh scored 12 points for Haryana Steelers.

Patna Pirates are second in Zone B after 10 matches with 36 points whereas Haryana Steelers moved to second spot in Zone A with 41 points from 10 matches.

Haryana Steelers raiders got into the act quickly and scored three points in two minutes to lead 3-1. Monu Goyat scored two raid points in four minutes as Patna Pirates trailed 2-4. Haryana Steelers managed to keep Pirates danger man Pardeep Narwal quiet for the first 10 minutes to lead 11-6.

Haryana Steelers inflicted an all out in the 11th minute to lead 15-7. Surender Nada and Mohit Chhilar were rock solid at the back as they didn't let Patna score too many raid points. Pardeep Narwal could muster just one bonus point in the entire half. Surjeet Singh and Wazir Singh combined to score 11 points in the first half as Haryana Steelers led 22-12 at the break. Monu Goyat had six points for Patna Pirates in the first half.

Haryana Steelers began the second half in style as they forced an all out in the 21st minute to lead 26-14. Pardeep Narwal finally made a successful raid in the 23rd minute as Patna Pirates trailed 15-28. With his team looking down in the dumps, Pardeep Narwal came up with a super raid in the 29th minute as PAtna Pirates trailed 21-32.

Pardeep Narwal scored another raid point as Patna Pirates inflicted an all out in the 30th minute to trail 26-32. Haryana Steelers were looking shaky as Patna Pirates mounted a comeback. With less than five minutes to go, Patna trailed by five points.

In the 36th minute, Patna Pirates cut the lead to just two points as they trailed 34-36 after Monu Goyat made a super raid. Patna then inflicted an all out in the 37th minute to lead 38-37. Wazir Singh two raid points in a minute as Haryana Steelers tied the match at 39-39 in the 38th minute. It was all square in the last minute with both teams tied at 41-41.