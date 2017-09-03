Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE Score: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Score Updates, Match Results PKL 5

Half-time up. Empty raid from Fortunegiants to end the 1st half. A strong end to the half sees Jaipur take a 5 point lead. Gujarat 9-14 Jaipur

8-23 PM: Sukesh walks in for a do-or-die raid and he walks back without scoring a point means he’s off the mat

8-22 PM: Another do-or-die raid and Ajit Singh scores 2 points off it! Games is level at 8-8 for both teams

8-15 PM: Gujarat started the game strongly, with their defence looking intent to put Sunday’s result behind them. Gujarat 4-1 Jaipur

7-58 PM: The first match is set to begin any moment. Few minutes to go.

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to India.com’s LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2017. Tonight, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in match number 59 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata in the first match. In match 60 of the night, Bengal Warriors are up against Tamil Thalaivas in the same venue.

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 59 (Zone A)

Gujarat top Zone A points table and will be looking to amend their mistakes made in their last match on Saturday. They blew their first-half lead against Haryana Steelers. Captain Sukesh Hegde, Sachin and Rohit Gulia have been contributing in their attack. They will be hoping the defence avoid a repeat of last night’s embarrassing defeat.

The Jaipur outfit on the other hand sit ithe fifth spot in Zone A and come into this match after a defeat to U Mumba. Skipper Manjeet Chhillar could make a return for the Panthers after missing the last three matches. Jasvir Singh and Pawan Kumar have to be at their attacking best while Sunil Siddhgavali will look to be more solid at the defence.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 60 (Zone B)

Bengal will look to continue their unbeaten form at home against struggling Chennai. Bengal’s attack and defence has clicked of late as it was visible in the last match. Maninder Singh has been the top raider for them. Skipper Surjeet Singh, Bhupender Singh and Vinod Kumar stand tall at the back.

An inexperienced Chennai team have been struggling to win. A win will do wonders to their morale. They have managed only one win till now. Ajay Thakur and K Prapanjan have contributed individually but its the lack of team work that has let them down.