Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Live Score Updates, Match Results PKL 5

8-18 PM: It’s been a close tie so far between the Panthers and the Eagles. Scores tied at 7-7.

8-13 PM: All the Panthers are still on court. Pawan Kumar goes in for the Do-or-Die. Panthers 6-5 Delhi

8-10 PM: A strong thigh hold reduces the Eagles to 4 men. Panthers leading 5-3.

Up next – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to India.com’s LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2017. Tonight, A, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Dabang Delhi KC in match 82 while Patna Pirates are up against Bengal Warriors in match number 83 at the Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi in their respective zonal challenge.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 82 (Zone A)

Jaipur will be looking to cast the Delhi side further adrift in Zone A with a win after a tie in their last match against Haryana Steelers. The Panthers will need to end the league stage strongly after a below-par start to the campaign, if they want to make the qualifiers. The return of their skipper and One-Man-Army Manjeet Chhillar to the starting line-up will act a massive boost to the side. Another player from Jaipur to keep an eye on besides the experienced Jasvir Singh is Nitin Rawal, who bagged a Super 10 last time around. Get LIVE streaming details here

Delhi, on the other hand, cannot afford many more slip-ups if they still want to nurture hopes of making it to the qualifiers. They currently prop up Zone A and were deprived of the services of their captain Meraj Sheykh in their last match due to injury. Fellow Iranian Abolfazl Maghsodlou will need to lead their attack, while the likes of Rohit Baliyan and Anand Patil also need to put in a good showing if they want to defeat Jaipur.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Match 83 (Zone B)

The Pirates come into the clash with two wins at home and will be looking to extend their winning streak in Ranchi against a formidable Bengal outfit, who are perched on top of Zone B. Patna will have the added incentive of knowing a win against Bengal will put them on top of the zone, however, Pardeep Narwal, Monu Goyat and Vishal Mane will all need to fire if the hosts are to get the better of their eastern rivals.

Bengal, on the other hand, head into the fixture in a confident mood having been undefeated in their previous two meetings against the reigning champions this season with a tie and a win. One of the few teams to have got the better of Patna in recent times, the Warriors will be hoping to stretch their unbeaten run against the Pirates this year with the likes of Maninder Singh, Surjeet Singh, Jang Kun Lee and Ran Singh, all on top of their game.