Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE Score: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Live Score Updates, Match Results PKL 5

Tonight, Bengal Warriors will take on Patna Pirates in match number 56 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, Match 56 (Zone B)

After a topsy-turvy start, Bengal made a decent start to their PKL campaign and a win over Pirates will take them to the top of the Zone B points table. Captain Surjeet Singh and Ran Singh have been rock solid in defence for them while Jang Kun Lee, Maninder Singh and the in-form Deepak Narwal will take care of the attacking part. Bengal remain undefeated in their last four matches with two draws and two wins.

Pirates too can top the group if they beat Bengal. Pardeep Narwal, Monu Goyat and Vinod Kumar have been the front-runners in their raiding department while Vishal Mane has been superb in the defence.

The fact that the Pirates seek making up for the mistakes they made last week against Bengal gives this rematch plenty of significance.