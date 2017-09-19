Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE Score: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, Live Score Updates, Match Results PKL 5

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to India.com’s LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2017. Tonight, Puneri Paltan will take on Haryana Steelers in match 84 while Patna Pirates are up against Bengaluru Bulls in match number 85 at the Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium in the intra-zonal rivalries.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers – Match 84 (Zone A)

Puneri Paltan have begun season 5 brilliantly, and have been one of the most consistent teams in the league. They have won 7 of their 10 matches so far, notching up 37 points in the process. Captain Deepak Hooda has led from the front in the raiding department aided ably by Rajesh Mondal, while Dharmaraj Cheralathan has sturdily held the reins of the defence. However, that one man Haryana’s defence and attack need to be particularly wary of is star all-rounder Sandeep Narwal, who has been on a roll this season. Get LIVE Streaming details here

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, enters today’s match on the back of a satisfactory home leg. Sitting second in Zone A with 49 points, a win or tie will see them reaching the summit. Star defenders captain Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar did not feature in their last home match and are sure to wreak havoc tonight after a much-needed rest. Deepak Kumar Dahiya’s form in recent matches has been exceptional as well. With a complete Paltan side lined up against them, all departments need to fire simultaneously for Haryana to avenge their previous defeat.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls – Match 85 (Zone B)

Patna Pirates remain unbeaten at home, and a win on Tuesday will see them displacing Bengal Warriors at the top of Zone B. Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat have been in exceptional form and the main reason behind Patna’s recent dominance. However, the Vishal Mane-led defence has been a worrying factor. With the Bulls’ shaky defence in front of them, however, the Pirates raiders can be expected to paper over the defensive cracks.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have got back some composure after putting an end to a six-match losing streak in their last clash. Captain Rohit Kumar’s form has been good this season but he has lacked support as the other raiders have been inconsistent. The Ravinder Pahal-led defence has also been an area of worry for the Bulls throughout, but they appear to be finding their feet in their last two matches. With a fiery Patna side on the other side, the Bulls need to hold their nerve and ensure no silly mistakes are committed.