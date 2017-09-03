Pro Kabaddi 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 31-26

Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Gujarat Fortune Giants by a margin of six points. The score at the end of the match was 31-25 in favor of the Panthers.

The win was nothing short of surprising and two minutes before the end of the first half, the Panthers were trailing by two points.

But after that it not only wiped out the deficit but went on to win with a handsome margin.

The only consolation for the Gujarat team was that since it lost by less than seven points, it got one point against its name.

The Jaipur captain, Jasbir Singh was the hero of his team’s win by scoring many points in the raids that he conducted.

He undertook 23 raids from which he got six points but he was there when he was needed.

For Gujarat, the sad thing was its star raider, Sachin failed to perform well today and was tackled at least six times.

At the end of the first half of the match, Jaipur Pink Panthers had established a lead of five points over its rivals, Gujarat Fortune Giants. The score at the end of this half was 14---9 in favour of Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Strange as it may seem, the Gujarat team dominated this half for most of the time and two minutes before the end it was leading by 8—6.

But in the second half it was Jaipur Pink Panthers who came out strongly. In a game where both raiders struggled to get points, it was Jaipur who did well at crucial points. Jasvir made a crucial raid in the 30th minute to keep Jaipur ahead in the match.

Gujarat' defence led by Fazel Atrachali couldn't produce points as Jaipur hardly felt the pressure. Jaipur were too strong in the end for Gujarat as they didn't wilt under pressure and won the match 31-25.