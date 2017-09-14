Pro Kabaddi 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers Rally Back to Hold Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers are now top of the table in Zone A with 49 points from 15 games. Jaipur Pink Panthers are second last bottom of the table with 31 points from 10 games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers came back strongly in the second half against Haryana Steelers as both teams played out a thrilling 27-27 tie. Nitin Rawal was the star for Jaipur as he scored 11 points on a night where the famed Jaipur defence had a match to forget. Haryana Steelers looked on course for a comfortable victory but couldn't perform in the second half and had to settle for a tie.

Haryana Steelers are now top of the table in Zone A with 49 points from 15 games. Jaipur Pink Panthers are second last bottom of the table with 31 points from 10 games.

Both teams started slowly as it was 2-2 after three minutes. Deepak Kumar Dahiya scored with a two-point raid in the sixth minute as Haryana Steelers led 5-4. Haryana Steelers extended their lead to 8-4 in the ninth minute as Dahiya scored another raid point. Nitin Rawal made a successful two-point raid as Jaipur Pink Panthers reduced the deficit to 6-8 in the 10th minute.

Jaipur Pink Panthers defence struggled to contain Haryana raiders as they failed to score a single tackle point in the first 13 minutes. Haryana Steelers inflicted an all-out in the 15th minute to lead 14-7. Nitin Rawal scored with another two-point raid as Jaipur Pink Panthers trailed 9-14 after 16 minutes. Haryana Steelers led 17-9 at half time as Jaipur Pink Panthers' defence couldn't muster a single tackle point in the entire half.

Jaipur scored their first tackle point in the 22nd minute as they trailed 11-17. Jaipur Pink Panthers scored three points in just under two minutes to trail 16-22 after 29 minutes. Jasvir Singh made a successful raid in the 30th minute as Jaipur trailed 17-23.

Haryana Steelers couldn't get on the scoresheet as often as they did in the first half as they could score just 6 points in the first 12 minutes of the second half. Deepak Kumar Dahiya scored a raid point as Haryana Steelers led 24-19 after 33 minutes.

Nitin Rawal came up with a super raid in the 35th minute as Jaipur trailed 22-25. Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted an all-out in the next minute to level the match at 25-25. Both teams scored a tackle point each in the next two minutes as it was 26-26. Surjeet Singh made a successful raid for Haryana Steelers in the last minute as the match ended in a 27-27 tie.