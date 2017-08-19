Pro Kabaddi 2017: Haryana Steelers Edge UP Yoddha 36-29 With Final Flourish

Lucknow: To the disappointment of hundreds of fans, UP Yoddha lost another game on their home turf, this time to Haryana Steelers by 36-29. The entire game went in the favour of Steelers in the last four minutes of the match.

It was a collective team effort by the Steelers, but Surender Nada in defence and Vikas Kandola in raiding led the Steelers’ charge. Nada scored seven points whereas Kandola contributed nine points for the Steelers. Nitin Tomar had a quiet night for Yoddha as he managed to score only five points. It was just the second win for Steelers in the fifth season of Pro Kabaddi league. For UP Yoddha, it was the third defeat of the season.

Both teams began with vigour as they exchanged raid and tackle points in the opening minutes. Nitin Tomar was the most active raider for UP Yoddha as it was 4-4 after the first five minutes. Ashish Chhokar made a successful raid in the 8th minute to give Haryana Steelers 6-5 lead. Rishank Devadiga scored with a successful raid in the 11th minute as UP Yoddha trailed 7-8.

Wazir Singh scored a raid point in the 12th minute to give UP Yoddha 10-9 lead. Three more points followed for UP Yoddha led 13-9 after 16 minutes. Haryana Steelers scored three points in next three minutes to reduce the deficit to one point as they trailed 12-13. UP Yoddha led 15-12 at the end of the first half.

UP Yoddha began the second half strongly and led 19-15 after 24 minutes. Haryana Steelers looked down and out as UP Yoddha led 23-17 after 27 minutes. UP Yoddha looked in command till that point but Haryana Steelers made a strong comeback. They forced an all out to reduced to deficit to two points with less than ten minutes left on the clock.

With less than four minutes to go, it was advantage for the home side as they led 28-26. Vikas Kandola made a successful raid in the 35th minute as Steelers trailed 27-28. Haryana Steelers defence sent back Rishank Devadiga to the bench in the 36th minute and levelled the match at 29-29. With less than a minute to go, Steelers forced an all out and opened up an assailable seven-point lead. It was a great turnaround by the Steelers as they won 36-29.











