Pro Kabaddi 2017: Coach Ramesh Feels Dabang Delhi Gearing Up at Right Time

Lucknow: Dabang Delhi chief coach Ramesh Bhendigiri feels that the team is gelling well and he is now more aware of his players' strengths and weaknesses as they get ready to face Haryana Steelers in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Wednesday.

Delhi snapped a four-match losing streak in Ahmedabad on August 17 defeating Tamil Thalaivas. They had begun PKL season five defeating former champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in their opening match in Hyderabad -- and then they suffered four consecutive losses.

"We are slowly getting to know about our strengths and weaknesses and the way we should go about it. There were some technical and strategic errors and now I think, as we are going through intensive training day by day, we have corrected our mistakes," Ramesh said on Tuesday.

Ramesh said their Iranian raiders Abolfazl Magsodolou and Meraj Sheykh are getting their form and rhythm back.

"During those losses, Abolfazl was struggling with flow and he wasn't feeling settled in terms of technical adjustments. That's why Meraj was feeling the stress. Moreover, our defence structure wasn't organised that well. Now, I think we have corrected our mistakes.

Ahead of the clash against Haryana, the Delhi coach is aware of the threat posed by young raider Vikash Khandola.

"Their raiding strategy very much revolves around Vikash. He is doing well and he is very fast and a left-sided raider that means the right-sided defence structure has to be strong. Today our training session was how to control their attack and hopefully, we apply our plans on the pitch successfully tomorrow."

Ramesh hoped to give good opportunities to youngsters R. Sriram Rohit Baliyan, Shubham Palkar and Satpal in the coming days.