Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha And U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Cancelled Due to Rains in Mumbai

Update: Sad news coming in. It has been raining heavily in Mumbai and teams could not make it to the venue, so both the matches for tonight have been cancelled.

Hello and welcome to India.com’s LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2017. In match number 51 of PKL 5 Bengaluru Bulls will face off against UP Yoddha while in the second match of the night U Mumba takes on Gujarat Fortunegiants. Both the matches will be played at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha is a Zone B clash. UP Yoddha currently top the points table in Zone B with 30 points from 11 matches. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, are placed fourth with 23 points from ten matches.

This is the second meeting between these two sides this season. Earlier, UP Yoddha defeated Bengaluru Bulls 32-27. The latter will now be seeking revenge for the defeat.

Ins second match, table-toppers of Zone A Gujarat Fortunegiants takes on hosts U Mumba. Gujarat thanks to staggering 41 points maintain the top spot and have seven wins out of ten matches under their belt.

U Mumba has had a disappointing start to their campaign at home. The Anup Kumar-led side lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC in their last three matches at home.

With an aim to revive their campaign, U Mumba now faces a difficult challenge as they go up against the most consistent and in-form team of the season.