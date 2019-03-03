Priyanka's tweet about India-Pakistan tension prompts petition to UNICEF

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra has been trolled by some Pakistanis for a tweet cheering India's cross-LoC strike in Balakot.

An online petition has been filed against Priyanka's removal as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

On February 26, Priyanka had lauded the Indian armed forces on Twitter. She wrote: "Jai Hind. Indian Armed Forces."

The petition on Avaaz.org reads: "War between two nuclear powers can only lead to destruction and death. As the goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to stay neutral and peaceful, but her tweet in favour of Indian armed forces after they invaded Pakistan airspace shows otherwise. She doesn't deserve this title anymore."

It currently has a couple thousand signatures. UNICEF has not commented on it, reports tmz.com.

Violent clashes between Indian and Pakistani forces began over two weeks ago when a suicide car bomb killed 40 Indian CRPF troops in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

