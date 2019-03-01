PRIYANKAs Debut with Hubby NICK in Music Video SUCKER
Today Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Jor Jonas surprised their fans with the announcement of their amazing comeback together on stage with their music video Sucker Nick Jonas took to social media to officially announce their comeback together Also his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra too joined in along with Nick to announce the bands comeback Priyanka and Nick are currently in India for the Roka ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra