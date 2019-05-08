Priyanka is wasting her time in campaigning, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today Prime Minister is coming to Ram Leela ground at 5 pm. He should answer our three questions. Firstly, why did he do sealing in Delhi? Secondly, why did PM Modi go back on his promises to make Delhi full-fledged state? Thirdly, what is PM Modi's relation with Imran Khan? Why does Khan want Modi to become the Prime Minister of India once again?" Later he accused Priyanka Gandhi for not going to places where the BJP is in direct fight and said, "She (Priyanka Gandhi) is wasting her time, why doesn't she campaign in Rajasthan and MP? She is doing rallies in Uttar Pradesh against SP-BSP, she is doing rallies in Delhi against AAP. Both the brother and the sister aren't going to those places where there is direct fight with BJP."