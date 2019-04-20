Priyanka shares interesting soccer trivia about grandmother Indira Gandhi

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East), Priyanka Gandhi, on Saturday shared a trivia about the interest of her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi in football. She said, "Not many people know Indira Ji, my grandmother, used to watch World Cup Soccer. In 1982, we were watching the final, I asked her, 'Who're you cheering for?' She said, 'India isn't playing so I'll cheer for Italy today.' My son and Rahul Ji are great soccer fans."