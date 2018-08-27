Priyanka, Nick step out for brunch date in LA

Los Angeles, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a brunch date here the first time after a trip to Mumbai, India, where they celebrated their engagement.

The couple enjoyed a brunch date at noted celebrity hangout Nobu in Malibu on Sunday. The "Quantico" star wore high-waist jeans with a black shirt tucked in while her fiance wore a blue shirt and brown pants, reports eonline.com.

Priyanka and Nick, along with their families and close friends, had gathered in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional 'roka' ceremony, on August 18.

Nick left for the US with his family a day later, while Priyanka went back to shooting her new Hindi film "The Sky Is Pink".

Just last week, the former Jonas Brothers member released a song with Robin Schulz called "Right Now" and may or may not have some hidden messages to his bride-to-be.

"And I swear, the next time that I hold you/ I won't let you go nowhere/ You'll never be alone, I'll never let you go," Jonas sings.

