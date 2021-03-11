Priyanka, Nick Jonas to Announce Oscar Nominations on Monday

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will announce the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday, 15 March. The couple uploaded a fun video on Instagram from their London home to share the news.

In the video, Priyanka is seen asking fans to "tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations", a trend that is going viral on TikTok. However, Nick looks unimpressed and tells PeeCee she has already made the big reveal.

Sharing the video Priyanka wrote, Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy's Twitter!"

The Academy Awards have been delayed this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Usually they are held in February, but the event is scheduled for 26 April this time.

