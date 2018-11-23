Priyanka, Nick celebrate Thanksgiving with family in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Ahead of their wedding, actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas celebrated Thanksgiving with their families here.

Priyanka on Thursday night took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Nick and their family on the dinner table. The couple could be seen holding hands, while posing for the camera.

She captioned it: "Happy Thanksgiving. Family forever."

Nick shared the same image and wrote: "What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones."

Nick arrived in the capital on Thursday.

As the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film "The Sky is Pink" here, she personally welcomed the pop singer here and later posted a loved-up photograph with him on Instagram.

Along with the photograph, the actress wrote: "Welcome home baby."

It has been reported that Priyanka will tie the knot in December at Jodhpur's grand Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Wedding details, including the official dates, have been kept under wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair and a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.

The actress came to India to resume shooting for "The Sky is Pink" after enjoying a bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy.

Priyanka and Nick had a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at the actress' Mumbai residence.

--IANS

dc/ksk