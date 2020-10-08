Priyanka Gandhi's Son's Stunning Photography of a Tiger's Eye Has Left Netizens Amazed

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son Raihan Rajiv Vadra has displayed a serious interest in wildlife photography and his recent posts on Instagram show his dedication.

Raihan Rajiv Vadra is currently busy photographing the wildlife of Ranthambore National Park and we have got to admit, he has got skills. Known for its tiger population, Vadra has posted a series of images of the animal on his social media account.

The latest post has uniquely captured the eye of the tiger visible through green foliage with perfect lighting leaving netizens impressed. Raihan Vadra captioned the image ‘eye spy’ which shows tiger T-101 and was taken at Zone 6 of the national park on October 6.

Many of his followers expressed their amusement as one user commented, “Awesome framing”, another user called it an “excellent shot”.

20-year-old Vadra is interested in wildlife photography and has been showing off pictures from his recent trip to the wildlife reserve in Rajasthan. In one of his other posts, he has shared another image of the tiger captioning it ‘queen of the lakes” which was taken at Zone 2 on October 5. Commenting on this post, one user said, “Waw Amazing Beautiful Dangerous Shot . Congrats."

Vadra had said in an Instagram post last month that he would soon "return to the jungle" after eight months. It was last week that he had travelled to Ranthambore National Park, which he calls his "favourite place". Vadra has shared several pictures of the tigers of Ranthambore.

Apart from photography, Vadra is also interested in football and recently he, along with his three friends, have started a podcast on the subject. Launched last week, the podcast is called The 18 Yards where they talk about both Indian and international football teams and discuss upcoming talents. In one of its episodes, they talk about the Premier League (EPL) and discuss and deliberate the best youth academies across Europe.