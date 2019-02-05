Priyanka Gandhi's name plate put up on Congress HQ in Delhi

The name plate of the newly appointed Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was put up on Tuesday outside the room allotted to her at New Delhi's Congress headquarters. Priyanka Gandhi is expected to present at a meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries and in-charge of various states. The meeting called in national capital on Thursday to plan the strategy of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been appointed as Congress General Secretary for UP East last month.