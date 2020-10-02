Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Hathras protest, India fights against administrative injustice

Congress' protest against the horrific gang rape case that took place is not gaining voice and momentum. Several protests were witnessed across the national capital where people were seen voicing out their opinion against the gendered and caste-based violence. The brutal gang rape and alleged murder of a young Dalit girl shall not be forgotten. As India is voicing out their outrage against the Hathras horror, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi too are protesting. TMC and Samajwadi Party leaders too were seen protesting. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has now joined the protest to bring a larger voice to the brutal death of a young Dalit girl.