Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s 'Jhumur' Dance with Assam’s Tea Tribe is Winning Hearts on Twitter

Indian National Congress (INC) leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is currently in poll-bound Assam. In a recent video that has taken the internet by a storm, one can see her dance with the tea tribes in a place called Lakhimpur in Northern Assam. In the clip that has been shared on the party’s official handle, she is seen sporting a purple saree along with a scarf known as ‘Gamosa’ around her neck. The dance that she is doing along with the locals is known as Jhumur.

This dance form has traditionally been a part of the tea tribe communities in Assam. Usually, it is performed during the autumn season in an open space, like a field or under a tree. Young girls do this dance while the men are involved in playing the musical instruments to keep the rhythm intact.

Smt. @priyankagandhi participates in 'Jhumur' dance alongside sisters & brothers of the tea tribes in Lakhimpur, Assam.#PriyankaGandhiWithAssam pic.twitter.com/5xMycbiIYz — Congress (@INCIndia) March 1, 2021

The minute-long video shows the INC leader holding hands of young girls as they do the dance in a circular formation. Sounds of a local drum can also be heard in the clip that is winning the internet’s heart. The group of locals clad in red and white sarees are also heard singing as they groove with Priyanka.

The video has been garnering praise for Priyanka on Twitter.

I know she is a politician but comes across as so warm, cheerful and believable… Actually ditto for her brother.. 😀 Mind you… I find it very hard to trust politicians.. all of them… — Vinti (@drvintiagarwal) March 1, 2021

Some, however, raised concerns about the lack of masks and social distancing.

No mask, no social distancing. These are our leaders and we are supposed to follow them. We learnt something called "leadership by example" @priyankagandhi ji. I am sure u did too. Not that @BJP4India is an exception. But shame. — Robin Singla (@singla_kush) March 1, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Congress party leader had visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and prayed for the well-being of people in India. On being asked about her visit to the temple she said, “I sought blessings for myself, my family and above all for the people of Assam. I come to temples to seek blessings and offer thanks to the God who has given me a lot.”

Priyanka is on a two days trip to Assam that started on Monday. She was received by Assam’s party in-charge Jitendra Singh, Assam’s unit chief Ripun Bora and other party workers at the Lokpriyo Gopinath Bordoloi Airport. During her visit, she is also scheduled to pay a visit at the Mahabhirav Temple in Tezpur.

The Assam election for the 126-member assembly will be conducted in three phases. The first phase of the poll will be done for 47 seats on March 27, followed by the second phase for 39 seats on April 1. The last phase of voting or the third phase is scheduled for April 6 for 40 seats.